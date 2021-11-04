Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 230,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,608. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.