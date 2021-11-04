AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,852 shares of company stock worth $7,885,605 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $5,272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.