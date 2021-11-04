AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMCX opened at $43.16 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

