Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Amcor also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 4,604,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,014. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

