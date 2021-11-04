Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Amcor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.796-$0.826 EPS.

AMCR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,014. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

