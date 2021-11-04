Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.87. 6,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,449. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

