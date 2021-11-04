Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.01. 308,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,341. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.24.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

