Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

AEE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

