Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

AMRC stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

