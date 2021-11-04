American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.34.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

