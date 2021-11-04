American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.39. 4,637,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Get American International Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.