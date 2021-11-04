Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $317.00 to $348.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $309.96 and last traded at $307.62, with a volume of 2777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

