Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $317.00 to $348.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $309.96 and last traded at $307.62, with a volume of 2777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.77.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.65.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
