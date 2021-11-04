Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

