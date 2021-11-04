Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 440.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $37.05.

