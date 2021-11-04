Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Water Works by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 965,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.