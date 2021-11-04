Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 61.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

