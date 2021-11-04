AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 162.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $97,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $14,037,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.02 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.