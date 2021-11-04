AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,866. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.