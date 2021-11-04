AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

AME stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

