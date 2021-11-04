Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $216.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

