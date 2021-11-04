Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.14 million and the highest is $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $67.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.99 million, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $422.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,424,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

