AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 7.3% Higher

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $114.23. 42,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 538,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

