Amundi Invests $10.45 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $78.39 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

