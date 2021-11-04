Amundi Invests $10.78 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,000. Amundi owned 0.21% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FLS opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

