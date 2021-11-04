Amundi Purchases New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

