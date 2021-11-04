Amundi Purchases Shares of 211,400 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of OMI opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.