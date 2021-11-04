Amundi Takes $9.27 Million Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,125,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.25% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 130.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.