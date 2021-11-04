Amundi Takes $9.68 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amundi purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,807 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.