Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after acquiring an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 136,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,588,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.