Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 319,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,874. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $354.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

