Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $220.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $916.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.