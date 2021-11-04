Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,923. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

