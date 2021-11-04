Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $2.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. MSCI reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

MSCI traded up $16.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,493. MSCI has a 12-month low of $371.10 and a 12-month high of $669.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.35. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

