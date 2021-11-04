Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

WKHS stock remained flat at $$7.22 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,678,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377,649. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

