Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $103.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.38 million to $108.02 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $448.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.22 million to $454.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 154,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golar LNG by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Golar LNG by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

