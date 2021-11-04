Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.63. MasTec posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.54. 688,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,586. MasTec has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

