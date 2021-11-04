Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FE stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

