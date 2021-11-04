Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.36.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.11 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.41.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

