Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) PT at $35.80

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.
Several analysts have commented on BRP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 361,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,839. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.