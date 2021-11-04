Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) PT at $35.80

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several analysts have commented on BRP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 361,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,839. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

