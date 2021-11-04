Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $113.75

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

CR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $807,418. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 95,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

