Analysts Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) PT at $79.09

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,401,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 87.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 653.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

