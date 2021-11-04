Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $177.33

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.25. 756,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,442. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

