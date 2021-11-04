Analyzing Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Change Healthcare and Betawave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%.

Risk & Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.74, indicating that its stock price is 874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Betawave’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.17 -$112.21 million $1.20 18.02 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -1.75% 12.99% 4.16% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Betawave on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

