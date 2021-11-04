Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PaySign were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYS stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PaySign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

