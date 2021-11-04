Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.