Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 109,545 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

