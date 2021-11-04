Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.