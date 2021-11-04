Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

