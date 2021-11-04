Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AAR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

