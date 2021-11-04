Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 418.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $555,855. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.